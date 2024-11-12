Hundreds in attendance as new veterans memorial is unveiled in Maple Valley

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A new veterans memorial is now on display in Maple Valley with hundreds attending a dedication and flag-raising ceremony on Veterans Day.

“It’s elation for me because I’ve been the guy out here on the ground since literally this was dirt. I’m very happy,” said Jim Flynn with the Greater Maple Valley Veterans Memorial Foundation.

The organization came up with the idea for the memorial about ten years ago.

Construction started in 2018 and then there was a three-year pause – the pandemic a big reason for that.

But with donations, grants and lots of volunteer work, the community now has something special to honor veterans.

“I’m so proud of this thing. It’s turned out so amazing,” said Jens Hansen, an Air Force veteran.

Hansen’s family winery raised donations to help complete the project.

He says the memorial is an important reminder to never forget.

“I think sometimes it gets lost in today’s society, of the sacrifices we’ve made through the years and continue to make,” said Hansen.

But it’s not finished yet.

There are five walls for each branch of service.

Eventually, they’ll be covered with the names of veterans from Maple Valley.

“It’s a great gathering place. It’s a great place to recognize and acknowledge all the veterans that have given for us in the past,” said Flynn.

Flynn said those names are expected to go up on the walls within the next year or so.

The memorial is outside the Maple Valley Community Center on Southeast 248th Street.

©2024 Cox Media Group