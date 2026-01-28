Humane Society of Mason County works to save parvo puppies, asks for donations

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A Mason County shelter is nursing a litter of sick parvovirus puppies back to health, crediting the community with the financial support to get them there.

The Humane Society of Mason County (HSMC) says the puppies came in freezing, emaciated, and super dirty last week. The harnesses they were wearing were so tight that they cut into their skin, causing open wounds. The team began treatment immediately.

In total, seven puppies and two dogs were seized by authorities and accepted by HSMC, and all seven puppies tested positive for parvo, a very contagious and life-threatening virus.

On their first day, HSMC spent over $2,000 for their initial care.

Just five days later, the Humane Society says that the puppies are starting to turn the corner, and while they’re not out of the woods yet, they’re now eating and drinking small amounts.

The Humane Society thanked the community for rallying to offer much-needed supplies, well wishes, and funding, adding that while they now have adequate supplies, funding is still needed to cover the high cost of care.

HSMC also thanked their “fast-acting, professional team,” fosters, and all who have helped along the way.

If you would like to donate to help these pups and others, visit: hsmcwa.org/donate.html

