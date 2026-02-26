Human remains found near Lake Tapps identified after 6 years, homicide unsolved

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

More than six years after human remains were discovered near Lake Tapps, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office uncovered who the victim was through forensic genetic genealogy.

According to the sheriff’s office, the remains were identified as Linda Lee Schock, born on Feb. 14, 1966.

“Linda’s death is classified as a homicide, and we are seeking any information about her or her death,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Back in 2019, an excavator operator noticed a suspicious container before discovering it contained human remains. When the container was opened, a body was found wrapped in a blanket tied with duct tape. He then contacted 911.

“Recent forensic genetic genealogy testing in 2025 has identified the remains belonging to Linda Schock,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said. “The case remains an active, unsolved homicide.”

