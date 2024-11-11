How you can help local seniors live in their homes longer

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Homage Senior Services provides critical services to low-income older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County.

The nonprofit helps with everything from food and nutrition and health and wellness to home repair and transportation.

It also offers companionship— something many are searching for in their golden years. The Senior Companionship Program helps to preserve independence and allows isolated and disabled seniors to live in their homes longer.

Right now, Homage Senior Services is looking for older adults to join the program. Senior Companions provide companionship, transportation to appointments and shopping, serve as walking companions, help organize tasks, and offer respite support for family caregivers.

74-year-old Mary Oyoo visits older adults in her community twice a week as a Senior Companion. It’s something she’s been doing for eight years now.

“Volunteering transformed me,” said Oyoo in a news release. “I learned that there are individuals facing challenges far greater than my own, yet they still find joy in life. While they are happy, they also need support, and I felt I could be one of the people to provide that help. Through my interactions with others, I’ve learned how to solve my problems, realizing that everyone has struggles.”

Individuals must be at least 55 years old, available to volunteer at least 5 hours per week, meet income eligibility criteria, and have a desire to help other seniors or individuals with disabilities.

Those who are interested in applying must complete an application, submit a background check, and complete an orientation before they are matched with a senior.

“The need for compassionate companions has never been more pressing,” said Mary Ann Higgins, Senior Companion Program Coordinator at Homage Senior Services in a news release. “We have several folks on the waitlist and are experiencing an influx of more requests from older adults in our community.”

Senior Companion clients must be 60 or older or an adult of any age living with a disability. Clients also must live in a house or independent apartment.

To apply to be a Senior Companion, or to sign up to find a companion, click here, email seniorcompanion@homage.org or call (425) 355-1138.

