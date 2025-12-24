How to travel safely through WA mountain passes during the holidays

WASHINGTON STATE — The Holiday season often means holiday travel for many looking to spend time with friends and loved ones.

In the Pacific Northwest, that also means traveling through mountain passes that can be covered in snow and ice, often with low visibility.

However, drivers can take certain precautions to keep themselves and passengers safe while driving in winter conditions.

Traction tires and chains

Traction tires can be helpful when driving through snow and mud across mountain passes.

According to PEMCO Insurance, these tires have a specific tread depth that helps with steering, moving, and stopping in slick conditions.

The most common types of traction tires are:

M+S tires - for snow and muddy conditions.

Mountain/snowflake symbol tires - made for severe snow conditions like snow, slush and ice.

All-season tires - a versatile tire that deals with most conditions, but not icy conditions.

Studded tires - great for clearing and steep ice conditions.

In Washington, certain conditions require traction tires and even chains for travel across the passes.

All cars are required to carry chains in case they are needed.

Drivers should practice installing chains as they most likely will have to do so in snowstorm conditions.

There are also specific requirements for traction tires that are listed on the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) website.

What is the difference?

All-season tires are great for low-lying areas that don’t see much snow or ice.

However, winter tires use specific rubber and tread compounds for icy conditions common in mountain or elevated regions.

Winter tires are also capable of having rural, rugged and hilly areas as well.

Studded tires are best for all-around winter driving performance and are allowed on cars from Nov. 1 through March 31.

Four-wheel drive

Four-wheel drive (4WD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) are great for traction, but don’t really help with braking and steering on ice.

Drivers with 4WD and AWD are still required to carry chains and install them when needed.

Important thing to remember

Planning is key.

Drivers should check the pass conditions before traveling.

Packing an emergency kit can be helpful in case of an emergency.

Drive carefully during the winter. Slow down while driving and leave extra space between the car in front of you for braking.

These preventions will help keep the odds of an accident way down and keep you and your passengers safe.





©2025 Cox Media Group