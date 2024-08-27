How to save time and money when last-minute back-to-school shopping

SEATTLE — Schools in Western Washington are heading back to class. Bethell, Renton, Kent, Franklin-Pierce, and Issaquah are a few of the school districts heading back to class before September.

But for many other families, Labor Day Weekend will mean a last-minute scramble for back-to-school shopping. The National Retail Federation says families are shelling out a lot of money – about $875 per household.

“We have three kids. Now it’s getting serious and expensive,” said Melanie Rodrigo, an Auburn parent.

Bianca Juarez, the store director of the Kent Target, says last-minute shopping is in full swing with backpacks flying off the shelves.

“I’m excited to see the hype around back to school this year. It feels a little different – a little more buzz to it,” Juarez said. “I’ve been helping a lot of kids and parents find a specific pen and pencil this year. That’s definitely been on everyone’s hot list,” she said.

Some parents are finding themselves a little frazzled.

“I’m a little overwhelmed because my baby is going to kindergarten this year. But I also have a new high schooler so it’s double work,” said Lillian Steward, a Kent mom.

Adding to the anxiety – inflation. While inflation has slowed, it’s still increasing.

“For the kids’ clothes, it was like $400. And that’s just the basic tops and bottoms. And you have to think about the backpacks, and everything just gets expensive,” Juarez said. Juarez was at the Kent Target also on the hunt for dividers.

“I just came from another store, Office Depot. And it’s very expensive. So, I had to come here and it’s still expensive,” Juarez said.

One tip? To save yourself time and money, check specific items by using a price comparison app or website like Google Shopping before you head out the door. Type in what you’re looking for, and Google will tell you the price of the item at stores nearby, as well as if it’s in stock.

Experts also urge you to check your house for what you already have. Post-its in the junk drawer, highlighters, and lined paper from last year – it all adds up. Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with Nerd Wallet, suggests checking or asking for what you need in local “Buy Nothing” groups on Facebook – where items are offered for free.

“People are giving of their own abundance,” Rathner said. “You can request if anybody has an item your child needs, that they don’t need anymore,” she said.

Plus – where you shop matters. Website Finance Buzz made a list of the least expensive stores for back-to-school by adding up the total cost of 20 basic school supply items.

It found: “Walmart had the cheapest back-to-school supplies. Prices for 20 common school supplies came to just $67.37 (37% below average).” The list was followed by Dollar General and Target as the second and third least expensive stores.

Target says as school starts, their sales really ramp up and it’s a good time to shop back-to-school clearance.

“There’s definitely a time period where everything drops after school,” Juarez said. “So, I’d definitely keep your eye on the target for when things drop and even get things for next year,” she said.

A final tip from both experts and families? Spread out the shopping if you can.

“We we tend to do more things – especially clothes wise - throughout the year,” said Angie Jones, a Tahoma High School parent.

“So, you’re not breaking yourself to make your kids happy – which you want to do obviously,” Steward said.

©2024 Cox Media Group