‘How many more of these do we have to write?’ Another WSDOT crew member hit on the job

WASHINGTON — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is again reminding drivers to slow down, pay attention and move over if possible in all work zones.

This reminder comes as yet another WSDOT crew member was hit on the job while doing traffic control.

WSDOT said the crash happened on Saturday on southbound I-5 near SR 502 in Battle Ground, Clark County.

The crew member was in a Road Warrior truck when he was hit. The WSDOT crew member is expected to be okay.

There have been several instances this year alone where WSDOT crew members have been hit by drivers while on the job.

In January, a contractor was hit on I-405 in Renton. The following month, a WSDOT vehicle with two crew members was hit-- thankfully, no one was injured but the vehicle had some damage. And then in March, a worker was hospitalized following a hit-and-run in Seattle, to name a few instances.

©2025 Cox Media Group