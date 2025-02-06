Slow down! Two WSDOT crews hit by drivers on snowy roads

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is asking drivers to slow down and be mindful of the slick road conditions after two of their crews were hit Wednesday morning.

The two workers weren’t hurt, but photos from the department show that their work vehicles were damaged.

A taillight was smashed, and a passenger side mirror was ripped off.

“Give our crews room whether they’re plowing or helping at a collision scene,” WSDOT asked online.

This morning we had two separate incidents where our crew were hit. Thankfully our two crew members were uninjured. But let this be a reminder to slow down, drive for conditions, remove distractions and give our crews room whether they are plowing or helping at a collision scene.





