WSDOT truck hit near Southcenter by alleged impaired driver

TUKWILA, Wash. — Overnight, a Washington State Department of Transportation truck was hit by a suspected impaired driver.

The crash occurred on I-405 near Southcenter. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the WSDOT truck was blocking the HOV lane when it was hit by a pickup driver.

The driver claimed he didn’t see the WSDOT vehicle and tried to merge too late. He hit the WSDOT attenuator and a Tesla.

No one was hurt.

The driver of the pickup has been taken into custody for suspected impaired driving.

Earlier this week, a tow truck driver was hit by a car that drove off while trying to help a semi truck on the side of the road.

Last week, a construction worker was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash in north Seattle. He was also on the job.

A reminder to drivers to get into another lane if you’re safely able to do so when you see law enforcement, construction workers, tow truck drivers or WSDOT crews parked in a lane or shoulder. If you can’t safely get over, slow down and be aware of your surroundings.





