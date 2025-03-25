Troopers looking for car that hit tow truck driver on the job

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a car that hit a tow truck driver on the side of Interstate 5, who was helping another stranded driver on the side of the road.

The crash happened on March 24 around 9:23 a.m. on I-5 northbound near the Skagit River Bridge.

A tow truck was on the right shoulder helping a semi-truck when the driver of the tow truck was hit by a gold car with an unknown license plate. The vehicle kept driving off and was last seen taking the exit to George Hopper Road near Mount Vernon.

The car is described as a gold 2000s Toyota Avalon with black front wheels and silver wheel covers on the rear.

WSP Trooper Scott Gustafson is asking witnesses of the collision or anyone with information on the vehicle to call him at (425) 923-6842.

suspect vehicle









©2025 Cox Media Group