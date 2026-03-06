This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Emerald City Comic Con has returned for four days of pop culture fun in downtown Seattle. With a schedule loaded up with panels, photograph and autograph sessions, Artist Alley, an arcade, and so, so much more.

It can be an overwhelming experience, so it is good to go in with a plan. Here are some tips on how to have a perfect day at Emerald City Comic Con.

Tip 1: Arrive early and plan ahead

This is the usual rule for just about any big event. When you first get downtown, you are going to want to head right in and get to all the fun, but there will be crowds to deal with and, before you get into the convention, you will need your badge.

Will call is in the Arch Building and opens two hours before the convention. If you only have a one-day ticket, get your badge before the show starts; that way, you won’t waste any precious time getting into the city and waiting in line for it.

We all know that getting into the city can be a bit of a journey, thanks to Revive I-5 and other projects throughout the city, so public transit will be your friend.

“For locals or visitors coming from SEA Airport, we strongly advise taking advantage of transit!” Joey Thompson of Visit Seattle advised. “The beauty of our downtown convention center is that Link light rail stops are just a few blocks away, making it easy to get to and from the airport or various neighborhoods to the center and hotels.”

I also highly suggest eating a good breakfast or planning to get some after picking up your badge before the event. You would hate to miss out on a panel or activity because you were looking for a bite!

If you are cosplaying, will call will also make sure you have all the information you need about your props and what you need to do with them so you can get into the event without any issues.

Tip 2: Take a lap to get your bearings

There is so much to see during Emerald City Comic Con. If it is your first time checking out the event, it might seem a bit overwhelming with the number of options. The first thing I do when I get into the event is take a lap.

I like to walk around each section of the event so I can get the best understanding of where everything is and where I want to go back and spend my time … and money. Getting an idea of the layout of the event will help you plan when you can fit in a visit to that booth in between your autograph and photo session with William Shatner.

This will also help your group find a good meeting spot in case you get separated.

Chris D’Lando, the event director of Emerald City Comic Con, shared details about the scope of this year’s event.

“We’re spread out now fully over both Seattle Convention Centers. We actually have three show floors this year,” D’Lando said. “There are two in the Summit building, and then there is one in the Arch building that is chock-full of amazing collectibles, comic art, and original art from comic creators and anime and all that.”

Tip 3: Dress your best, but make sure you can move around freely

You are going to be doing a ton of walking during Emerald City Comic Con. And while I understand that every cosplayer wants to have the most authentic look possible, you are going to want to wear good, comfortable walking shoes. Few things will sink a convention day faster than your feet hurting every step that you take.

“My ‘Comic Con Survival Kit’ is always comfortable shoes, a refillable water bottle, an external battery pack for your phone, and the Emerald City Comic Con App,” D’Lando said. “Those are the key items you need to bring.”

We all know how much work and effort it takes to pull off a great cosplay, but as KIRO Newsradio host and veteran Comic Con attendee Spike O’Neil says, “Going in a costume is worth the time. Costuming and cosplay enhance the experience, but make sure you can have fun in your cosplay and are able to freely move around.”

A reminder, if you see a cosplayer and want to take a picture with them, ask for permission and do not touch a cosplayer or costume without consent.

Tip 4: Stick to your priorities

With only so much time in the day, you should make sure you know the panels, presentations, and activities that you really want to see. It is impossible to see and do everything, so make sure to use your time wisely and prioritize the activities, panels, and guests that mean the most to you.

You never know when you might have the chance to see the cast or creators of your favorite series, so don’t miss out!

Tip 5: Don’t miss out on the experiences

Artist Alley, panels, and autograph sessions might be the big attractions, but Emerald City Comic Con is loaded with other experiences that are included with your ticket. The “After Dark” programming keeps the fun going after the show floor closes, featuring karaoke, gaming, themed hangouts for cosplayers, and even after parties with live music, food, and drinks.

There’s also the community stage — which brings “fans, creators, artists, and writers together right in the center of the show” — an arcade, a talent show on Friday night, and for those looking to get a new tattoo, the Tattoo Pavilion returns this year as well.

“We really want you to have a full day with us,” D’Lando said. “You can spend your whole day having a great time, then party into the evening as well.”

Tip 6: Ask questions and show off your work

As you walk through Artist Alley, take the time to ask questions and get to know the people behind the art. Plus, if you are an artist, you will want to bring your portfolio and examples of work because, as D’Lando says, Emerald City Comic Con can be a great networking opportunity.

“I definitely recommend, if you are an artistic creator, that you spend some time walking Artist Alley and meeting people,” D’Lando stated. “We do have some editors from some big publishers roaming around the show. There are also a lot of comic publishers who have booths this year. You can definitely stop by and chat with them.

“We are also doing portfolio reviews, so we have a number of comic publishers who actually structured ways for you to have your portfolio reviewed by an editor from DC Comics, for example,” D’Lando added. “So it’s a really cool way if you are just getting started or if you are in the industry to get a foot in the door.”

Tip 7: Bring some friends, immerse yourself in the event, and have fun

There is no better way to enjoy a day at Comic Con than with your friends or family. While you might have to juggle what everyone wants to do, it will be a much more memorable experience when you share it with others. Don’t be afraid to join in on the group meetups and activities, meet some new friends at the tabletop gaming area, and enjoy a weekend surrounded by people who love pop culture.

“Everyone is a fan of something, and if you are a fan of something, I can guarantee that we have something for you at Emerald City Comic Con,” D’Lando said. “Whether you’re into anime, we’ve got it. Toys, collectibles, it’s here. Comics and obviously authors. We have a really amazing literary track at this show with a lot of really popular authors coming to sign books. There really is a little something for everyone. No matter what sort of facet of pop culture is your particular flavor.”

Emerald City Comic Con runs through the weekend, and you can get details on tickets here.

