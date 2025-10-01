How does a government shutdown impact places like SEA Airport?

SEATAC, Wash. — The federal government shut down as of 9 p.m. local time on Tuesday, affecting federal workers and travelers in Western Washington, including those at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

TSA agents and air traffic controllers at SEA will continue to work without pay during the shutdown, potentially causing disruptions for travelers.

“It’s not just the shutdown. It’s people getting frustrated with them not being able to make decisions that help us,” said Kathi, a Washington resident.

The Port of Seattle has stated that its facilities, including SEA and cruise terminals, will remain fully operational during the shutdown. They are working closely with federal partners to maintain normal operations.

SEA passengers are advised to arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights to allow time for parking, transit, check-in, and security screening.

The Port of Seattle Commission Vice President Ryan Calkins urged Congress to find a bipartisan solution to avoid or minimize the shutdown, emphasizing the importance of keeping trade and travel running smoothly.

During the previous federal government shutdown in 2018-2019, the Port worked with partners to provide federal workers with food and essential supplies, highlighting their commitment to supporting federal employees.

There are 77,000 federal workers in Washington state who will be impacted by the shutdown, according to Rep. Suzan DelBene. Rep. Jim Walsh, WA Republican Chair, noted that essential programs are generally not interrupted during a shutdown.

Passengers at SEA are encouraged to use the Spot Saver program to reserve a security screening time and confirm travel information directly with airlines.

As the government shutdown continues, federal workers and travelers in Western Washington face uncertainty, with many hoping for a swift resolution.

“And we need the compromise. That is what a democracy is,” said Kathi, reflecting the sentiment of many affected.

