How do cops train for a car chase? Pierce County Sheriff’s Office explains

In a recent video posted to Facebook, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office showed how deputies are trained to drive on the job.

According to the office, the course given to deputies is the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC) which it says prioritizes teaching deputies how to navigate hazards and make quick decisions behind the wheel.

In the first part of the course, the video shows dozens of orange traffic cones set up on a long stretch of pavement. Drivers enter the course and then are guided through different maneuvers.

In the video Deputy Carly Cappetto said that throughout the course deputies learn how to turn, reverse and parallel park in tight spaces.

In the second half of the video Cappetto put on a helmet and headed for the Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) section of the course, where deputies learn driving methods to stop someone attempting to flee by car.

Next deputies learned how to stop quickly, block off a road, and retain control of their cars after losing traction on a turn.

Lastly, deputies practiced safely driving over 100 mph.

At the end of the course, deputies are put through a course that tests all the skills they have learned including practice pursuits.

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