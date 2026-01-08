How a closed door helped Bellevue family safely escape a house fire

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A family was able to safely evacuate their home after a fire broke out in one of the bedrooms, according to the Bellevue Fire Department.

However, this one small step stopped the fire from being much worse than it could have been.

Fire crews were called to the house in the Newport neighborhood sometime after 7:30 p.m.

The fire was quickly handled by firefighters, and they rescued the family cat that was still inside the house.

The portable battery pack that was charging on a bed is believed to have started the fire in the bedrooms on the lower back side of the home.

Firefighters said that having the door when the fire started actually helped contain it, preventing it from spreading.

It also slowed the spread of heat and toxic smoke in the house, helping the family to escape quickly.

However, the house sustained extensive damage.

Bellevue Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.

©2026 Cox Media Group