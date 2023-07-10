How to beat the system, save money on All-Star festivities

SEATTLE — It was already a busy weekend with All-Star Week, but there’s more to come, and we’re looking at ways to beat the system and spend less money.

We’ll start with finding cheaper tickets.

If you want tickets for Monday’s Home Run Derby, the cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster as of Monday morning was $400. But on SeatGeek, the lowest price is $260, and on StubHub, $227. Those prices do not include service fees.

As for how to get to the ballpark, you might want to reconsider driving. We saw a sign on First Avenue Monday advertising parking for $120 a spot. But if you take public transportation, King County Metro, Sound Transit and Kitsap Transit have free fares Monday and Tuesday. Not only will you save big money on parking, but Metro will have two dozen routes that stop near the ballpark.

If you’re interested in All-Star festivities but can’t afford tickets to the Home Run Derby or All-Star Game, you can visit Play Ball Park at Lumen Field for $35 a ticket unless you have a discount code from MLB (code PBPO) or Visit Seattle (code VSPP), then it will be $10.

“This is where you get your All-Star experience, you know? Not everyone has a ticket for the game or the Home Run Derby, but you can come here and take your picture with Edgar, we were talking about, or King Felix. Get some autographs here, amazing food, shopping…” said MLB Director of Global Events, Jacqueline Secaira-Cotto.

If you’re staying at a hotel in town, you can save money on Mariners’ gear, too. Just show your hotel key card at the Mariners Team Store to get 10% off regularly-priced items.

Finally, there’s Occidental Avenue South, the alley behind Lumen Field that leads into T-Mobile Park.

If you’re a Seattle sports fan, there’s a good chance you already know all about this area. You can get bratwurst and Seattle dogs there cheaper than you would once you pass any ticketing gate.

There are also vendors who sell snacks and food, including Cindy, who’s been selling such items for 20 years.

She’s known for her $1 bottled water and price-saving candy.

“This is how it goes: If I’m looking at something, would I want to buy it for $5 for me? Oh, but the next person might not be able to afford it. That’s how I think. That’s how I’ve stayed here all that long,” said Cindy.

The good news for Cindy and all the other vendors on Occidental Avenue South is the city will likely see more people flood into town Monday and Tuesday.

