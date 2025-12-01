How to avoid falling for a scam this holiday season

The Washington State Attorney General’s Office and the Office of the Secretary of State want to keep you from falling for a scam this holiday season.

They’ve launched the “Pause. Check the Cause.” campaign.

Pausing before donating allows people to avoid giving impulsively and falling victim to solicitations that could be scams. Checking the cause is a reminder to do research to make sure the organization is tax-exempt and registered as a charity with the Secretary of State.

“Giving back to the community is vital and strengthens the fabric of our state,” Washington Attorney General Nick Brown said. “But Washingtonians should be able to give to the causes they care about without having to worry their money will be stolen. These tips will help protect people from fraud.”

Here are some common scams that the AG’s office suggests watching for:

Spoofing or impostor scams

This is when an organization uses a name that mimics a well-established charity or uses multiple names to get multiple donations from the same person.

To ensure that the organization is legitimate, ask for the employer identification number (EIN) and search the databases of the Office of the Secretary of State and the IRS to verify that it’s real. Next, search the internet for the exact name of the well-known charity and give directly on its website. Search the name of the purported charity and the words “scam,” “fraud,” or “legit” to see if anything pops up online.

Phishing scams

This is when a scammer sends an email or text message that appears to be from a legitimate charity with links that look like they will take you to the charity’s website. Instead, the scammer steals money and data from the donor.

To avoid falling victim, don’t click on links in emails or text messages. Instead, go directly to the charity’s website.

Pop-up scams

This is when someone creates a fake organization, often after a natural disaster or tragedy, and uses crowdfunding or social media platforms to raise money. The AG’s office recommends only giving to registered charities and ones that have been around for at least three years. Be wary about donating to crowdfunding or social media solicitations.

Payment-method scams

If using tap-to-pay, be sure to look at the amount on the other person’s device before tapping. Sometimes a scammer will increase the donation amount without your knowledge. The AG’s office recommends avoiding using payment methods that are not secure, such as gift cards, digital currency, or wire transfers. Do not share personal information over the phone.

Educational sessions

The AG’s office and the Secretary of State are hosting free, one-hour educational sessions online and in-person about how to avoid charity fraud:

December 1

•10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Webinar link

•11 a.m. – noon – Olympia Timberland Library, 313 8th Ave., SE, Olympia 98501

•3 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Hal Holmes Community Center, 201 N. Ruby St, Ellensburg 98926

____________________

December 2

•2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Tacoma Public Library, South Tacoma Branch, 3411 S. 56th St., Tacoma 98409

•3 p.m. – 4 p.m. – WorkSource Columbia Basin, 815 N. Kellogg St., Ste. D, Kennewick 99336

•5 p.m. – 6 p.m. – WorkSource Columbia Basin, 815 N. Kellogg St., Ste. D, Kennewick 99336 (in Spanish)

•6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Webinar link (in Spanish)

____________________

December 3

•11 a.m. – noon – Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman 99163

•5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Spokane Public Library, South Hill Branch, 3324 S. Perry St., Spokane 99203

•6 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Webinar link

____________________

December 4

•4 p.m. – 5 p.m. – North Bend Public Library, 115 E. 4th St., North Bend 98045

•6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Webinar link (in Spanish)

____________________

December 5

•1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Newcastle Public Library, 12901 Newcastle Way, Newcastle, 98056

•2 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Webinar link

____________________

December 6

•2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Everett Public Library, 2702 Hoyt Avenue, Everett 98201

____________________

December 7

•2 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Edmonds Public Library, 100 Durbin St, Edmonds, 98020

©2025 Cox Media Group