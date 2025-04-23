House fire prompts large response in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters responded to a fire in a two-story home along South Massachusetts Street in the Mount Baker neighborhood Tuesday night.

Seattle Fire Department (SFD) crews on the scene around 11:30 p.m. reported fire throughout both floors of the home. Firefighters began putting water on the fire from a safe distance while searching and evacuating adjacent homes.

According to SFD, no injuries were reported.

Just after midnight, SFD relayed that the fire was under control. Firefighters surveyed the interior and determined the building was structurally compromised, however, making it unsafe to enter and search.

2700 block of S. Massachusetts St: Firefighters searched and evacuated adjacent homes. No injuries reported. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 23, 2025

