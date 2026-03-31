WATCH: Fireball spotted soaring across WA sky

Did you see it? According to NASA, a fireball soared across the sky this weekend.

The American Meteor Society posted this video of it by someone who caught it on camera in the Seattle area:

Over 100 people saw the flash in the northwestern U.S. and Canada on the night of March 28.

The fireball first became visible above the Washington town of Wilkeson. It moved northwest at 39,000 miles per hour before disintegrating above Wauna, on the north shore of Carr Inlet.

According to the American Meteor Society, meteor activity picks up a bit in April. You can read more about it here.

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