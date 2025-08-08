‘Horrific living conditions’: Over 230 neglected farm animals rescued in Thurston County

ROY, Wash. — In the past week, Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies served two unrelated search warrants for ongoing animal abuse investigations.

As a result, four dogs, 33 pigs, 1 bull and 195 birds (including chickens, turkeys and geese), were rescued from a property in Roy.

According to Heartwood Haven rescue, which took in 67 of the animals, the animals rescued were severely malnourished and were found living in filthy enclosures-- sometimes alongside dead animals.

In a Facebook post, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office called the scene “truly horrific and unacceptable living conditions.”

“We only work on cruelty cases, and this is one of the worst we have ever seen,” said Kate Tsyrklevich, Executive Director of Heartwood Haven.

Thurston Co rescue Photos from Thurston County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Upon arrival at the sanctuary, the animals began showing signs of recovery, according to the sanctuary.

“The ducks bathed for hours, the pigs built beds from fresh straw, and the chickens took dust baths — natural behaviors they had been deprived of for far too long," the sanctuary wrote.

It’s unclear if the owner will face charges.

Legislation has recently changed, making first-degree animal cruelty a felony.

Heartwood Haven, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is currently caring for more than 200 animals and is seeking urgent donations to cover the immediate and long-term costs associated with this rescue.

You can donate here.

©2025 Cox Media Group