Hop Valley prepares to release new ‘Hockey Haze’ ahead of NHL Winter Classic

SEATTLE — Hop Valley is preparing to release a specialty “Hockey Haze” brew as Seattle prepares to host the NHL Winter Classic on January 1.

The hazy pale ale has an ABV of 5.5% and is lightly bodied with notes of citrus and herbal tea.

The beverage’s color scheme is meant to resemble the Krakens vintage-style sweaters that the team will wear during the upcoming classic at T-Mobile Park.

The Kraken will play the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Outdoor hockey is at the essence of our game and the way many of our players grew up playing,” said Ron Francis, Seattle Kraken general manager. “We are thrilled to have the chance to showcase this in Seattle.”

Hockey Haze will be available at the Climate Pledge Arena starting on December 1. The drink will also be available around the Seattle area at bars and stores.













