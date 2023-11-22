Seattle Kraken show off new vintage-style sweaters for Winter Classic

The Seattle Kraken shared a video on X showcasing their new threads for the 2024 Winter Classic on Wednesday.

The 2024 NHL Winter Classic will be held Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, at T-Mobile Park and will feature a game between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Inspired by the 1917 Seattle Metropolitans vintage look, the S in the crest has Kraken in text replacing the tentacle.

The names and numbers are styled to resemble a vintage-era design, along with barbershop-style striping with three colors -- Deep Sea Blue, Ice Blue, and Red Alert.

The pants also are Ice Blue and white with barber-pole style socks.

Inspired by the PNW’s hockey heritage and honoring those who came before us.



Meet the 2024 NHL #WinterClassic threads. pic.twitter.com/kvEXcL9wK3 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) November 22, 2023

Started in 2008, the Winter Classic is an annual event, played outdoors, and will be the first outdoor game for the Kraken.

“Outdoor hockey is at the essence of our game and the way many of our players grew up playing,” said Ron Francis, Seattle Kraken general manager. “We are thrilled to have the chance to showcase this in Seattle.”

TIckets for the Winter Classic can be found at ticketmaster.com.

