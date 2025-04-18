Looking for something to do this Easter? The city of Auburn invites you to grab your peeps and join the search for elusive bunnies hiding around various parks and trails.

The annual Peter Cotton Trail event will start Friday, April 18, and go until Monday, April 21.

You can print out the Bunny Scorecard (PDF) or find your own way to track your bunnies.

Bunny Scorecards will also be available for pickup at these locations:

• Auburn Community & Event Center, 910 Ninth Street SE (available 24/7 in a pamphlet holder outside April 14 - April 21)

• Auburn Grocery Outlet, 102 Cross Street SE

• Nekter Juice Bar, 1408 Lake Tapps Pkwy SE

• Legendary Doughnuts, 1410 Lake Tapps Pkwy SE

• Red Canoe Credit Union,1620 Lake Tapps Pkwy SE Suite 101

• Downtown Auburn Cooperative, 262 E Main St

• Dave and Busters, 1101 Outlet Collection Way

• Sea Axe, 335 E Main St

Here’s an example of what the hidden bunnies will look like:

Hop around Auburn this weekend as Peter Cotton’s Trail returns for Easter Bunny example!

You will need to find at least ten bunnies to be eligible for a chance to win. In most cases, you will need to visit two or more parks to do so. Each bunny will have a unique number at the bottom. When you find a bunny, track the corresponding number on your scorecard or tracking device.

After finding ten bunnies, complete the online Bunny Scorecard Submission Form. The form will contain contact information and ten spaces to indicate the bunnies that you found. You can also share photos and comments.

The online scorecard will be available until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 21. Each person who participates must submit their own scorecard. Adults are welcome to play too! Duplicate entries will be deleted.

The city added a reminder, asking those who participate not to take or move the bunnies from their hiding spot. This allows everyone to enjoy the hunt, and bunnies remain safe from mowers and maintenance equipment.

Here’s the list of parks bunnies will be hiding at:

1. Auburndale Park, 31802 108th Ave SE

2. Cedar Lanes, 1002 25th Street SE

3. Dorothy Bothell Park, 1087 Evergreen Way SE

4. Dykstra Park, 1487 22nd Street NE

5. Frank Fulmer Park, 1101 5th St. NE

6. Gaines Park, 1008 Pike Street NE

7. ***Game Farm Park, 3030 R Street SE

8. Isaac Evans Park, 29827 Green River Road SE

9. Lea Hill Park, 31693 124th Ave SE

10. ***Les Gove Park, 910 Ninth Street SE

11. Lewis Lake Nature Park, 899 W Street NW

12. Mill Pond, 4582 Mill Pond Drive SE

13. Roegner Park, 601 Oravetz Road SE

14. Rotary Park, 2635 Alpine Street SE

15. Shaughnessy Park, 3302 21st Street SE

16. Sunset Park, 1420 69th Street SE

17. White River Trail – bunnies will be hiding all the way from Roegner Park to the end of the trail past Game Farm Wilderness Park

***Game Farm Park and Les Gove Park will have ‘accessible’ bunnies in view of the trail to accommodate wheelchairs, strollers, and wagons.***

Here’s the eggs-citing list of prizes up for grabs:

• Two (2), $40 Auburn Parks, Arts, & Recreation Gift Cards

• Two (2), $40 Starbucks Gift Cards

• Two (2), $40 Taco Time Northwest Fresh Gift Cards

• Two (2), Family-Four Packs for the Auburn Poker Run

• Two (2), Kids Splash Pad Sprinkler Systems

• Two (2), Brown Hedgehog Squishmallows

• Two (2), Tye-Dye Unicorn Squishmallows

• Two (2), “Don’t Break the Ice” Preschool Board Games

• Two (2), “Tapple” Board Games

• Two (2), Bocce Ball Sets

• Two (2), “Let’s go Fishin’” Preschool Board Games

• Two (2), Slammo Ball Game Sets

• Two (2), Ladder Toss Game Sets

• Three (3), $50 Haggen Grocery Gift Cards

• Three (3), Family-Four Pack BRAVO Performing Arts Tickets

• Four (4), $45 Z Street Coffee Gift Cards

• Four (4), $40 Nekter Juice Bar Gift Cards

• Four (4), $40 Grocery Outlet Gift Cards

• Four (4) Free Hour of Axe Throwing @ Sea Axe ($40 value)

• Four (4), $40 Legendary Doughnut Gift Cards

• Four (4), $40 Cow & Cod Gift Cards

• Six (6), Make & Take Kits from the Auburn Makerspace

• Ten (10), $45 Dave & Buster Gift Cards

***Prizes must be picked up at the Auburn Community & Event Center @ 910 Ninth Street SE***

Winners will be selected at random and announced on or before Friday, April 25.

For more details and to learn all about the City of Auburn Parks and Trails, click here. Happy hunting!

©2025 Cox Media Group