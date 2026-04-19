Hood Canal Bridge inspections bring scheduled closures over next 2 weeks

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is conducting a series of inspections on the Hood Canal Bridge over the next couple of weeks, bringing two scheduled closures.

The first closure is scheduled from Monday, April 13, through Friday, April 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and will repeat the following week (April 20-24) at the same time.

The closure is due to WSDOT Bridge Preservation Office engineers assessing the bridge’s mechanical and electrical systems. All WSDOT floating bridges undergo similar inspections.

The inspections require crews to open the draw spans of the bridge. The work is performed during the day so engineers can see into tight spaces and make detailed observations of bridge components and operations.

If all checks out and looks fine, then the closure could be as little as 15 minutes; however, if engineers discover issues that need to be addressed, drivers could see closures lasting up to one hour.

There may be additional bridge closures unrelated to inspections. Crews will combine closures for inspections and marine traffic as schedules allow.

Reminder for potential delays

Winds and strong tides can close the SR 104 Hood Canal Bridge to all traffic. Check weather forecasts before you go. Be prepared to wait extended periods of time. Pack an emergency kit in your vehicle. Have a full tank of gasoline or a fully-charged vehicle.

Travelers can find information about the Hood Canal Bridge on its website.

Maritime opening restrictions in 2026

From May 22 through June 5, recreational vessels are prohibited from using marine openings between 3 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. each day.

From June 6 through July 15, recreational vessels are restricted to two daytime marine openings. One at 10 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. Nighttime openings are restricted to between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Then, from July 16 through Sept. 30, recreational vessels are prohibited from using marine openings between 3 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. each day.

The U.S. Coast Guard approved a variance to the seasonal restrictions for June and July in anticipation of high demand for reliable transit and ferry access to and from Seattle during international soccer games. The bridge will return to its standard seasonal operating schedule on July 16.

Maritime regulations require mariners to navigate under the truss spans of the bridge whenever possible. Mariners should not request draw span passage if their vertical clearance is enough to use the elevated areas of the bridge.

Truss heights (the smallest vertical clearances at Mean High Water) vary based on tides and wave activity.

Jefferson County (west) measures 31 feet, whereas Kitsap County (east) measures 50 feet.

And, as always, wear a life jacket when on the water.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

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