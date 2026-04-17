Check your lotto tickets! More than half a million in unclaimed prizes expires in 2 weeks

WASHINGTON — If you’ve played the Washington Lottery recently, make sure you check your tickets!

According to the Washington Lottery, there are three large prizes totaling more than half a million dollars that will expire within the next two weeks.

Two of these are $10,000 Match 4 prizes that will expire by the end of April, according to WA Lottery.

One of the winning tickets was purchased at a Safeway located at 1624 72nd Street E in Tacoma and expires April 22.

The other winning ticket was purchased at Kalispel Market located at 220 S Hayford Road in Airway Heights and expires on April 30.

Shortly after, on May 1, a $617,500 HIT 5 prize is set to expire. The winning ticket was purchased at Conoco located at 302 Basin Street SW in Ephrata.

Check your ticket-- if you’re a winner, you must collect your prize by 5 p.m at one of WA Lottery’s regional offices by the day your ticket is set to expire.

Those three prizes aside, WA Lottery says there is a total of $9.5M in unclaimed prizes that are set to expire in the coming months.

The full list of unclaimed prizes can be found here.

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