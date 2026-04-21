Honduran national sentenced to more than 4 years for trafficking 28 pounds of meth, 10,000 fentanyl

A Honduran national will spend four-and-a-half years in prison for his role in a meth and fentanyl trafficking operation. — A Honduran national will spend four-and-a-half years in prison for his role in a meth and fentanyl trafficking operation.

U.S. District Judge James L. Robart sentenced 30-year-old Jorge Aguilar Martinez on Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.

Aguilar Martinez connected a drug customer with people who claimed they could supply large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, according to court records. That customer was working with law enforcement.

After the deal was arranged, prosecutors said Aguilar Martinez and two other people were arrested with about 28 pounds of meth, some of it packed in cereal boxes, along with 10,000 fentanyl pills.

“Fentanyl pills have proven to be lethal,” the judge said, according to the news release. “It is very easy to get a fentanyl pill that contains a deadly dose.”

Alleged drug trafficking co-conspirators released pending trial

Aguilar Martinez was arrested in October 2025. His two alleged co-conspirators were charged and later released from criminal detention pending trial, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said both were in the country illegally and were removed before their cases were resolved. Prosecutors asked the court for a five-year sentence.

“The drug crisis is one of the most significant challenges faced within this district and nationwide,” they wrote. “Aguilar Martinez’s conduct as a drug trafficker, particularly trafficking the quantities in this case, is not only extremely serious, but also demonstrates a total lack of respect for the law. More significantly, it evinces a callous disregard for the well-being or safety of others. Although Aguilar Martinez has no other drug convictions, he has been arrested on several prior occasions for drug trafficking behavior.”

Judge Robart noted that in 2024, Aguilar Martinez almost immediately returned to the United States after being removed, which the judge said was a sign that he did not respect the law.

Once his prison sentence is complete, Aguilar Martinez is expected to be removed from the United States.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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