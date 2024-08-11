Home of Skagit County employee burns killing several, police are investigating

CONCRETE, Wash. — Mount Vernon Police are investigating a house fire belonging to a Skagit County contracted employee that left several dead and the home totaled in Concrete.

Around 10:24 a.m. on August 9, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies answered a call of a house fire in the 15000 block of State Route 530 (SR-530) in Concrete.

According to the press release, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Mount Vernon Police Department conduct the investigation when it became known that the home belonged to a contracted county employee.

During the investigation, several victims were found in the two-story home that was destroyed in the fire.

Police said it could take days to recover the victims and they would need to request heavy equipment to move the debris.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Washington State Patrol and Skagit County Fire Marshall are assisting with the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department at (360) 428-3211 or (360) 336-6271 during business hours.

