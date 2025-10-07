Home-built prop plane makes emergency landing in Kitsap County

OLALLA VALLEY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says a small home-built plane made an emergency landing on Monday afternoon.

The aircraft landed in a driveway near Olalla Valley Road Southeast and Southeast Knusten Lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say that neither the pilot nor anyone on the ground was injured, but the plane was damaged.

The sheriff’s office has contacted the Federal Aviation Administration FAA to investigate the incident.

A small plane made an emergency landing in a driveway in the 10100 block of Olalla Vally Rd. SE Monday afternoon. The... Posted by Kitsap County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 6, 2025

