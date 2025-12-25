Holiday trash disposal and sustainability tips

SEATTLE — Holiday trash is set to pile up fast as we head past Christmas and into the new year.

A spokesperson for Waste Management spoke to KIRO 7 and said the company sees a 25% increase in waste collected during the holiday season, leading to more challenges in managing refuse disposal effectively.

As the holiday season comes to an end, the volume of disposables generated from celebrations and gift-giving can be overwhelming. Waste Management said it’s important to properly dispose of items to ensure efficient recycling and waste management.

The increased waste includes cardboard, paper, food waste and Christmas trees.

“You would take that tree to your food and yard waste cart and compost it,” said Anna Seweryniak, the outreach coordinator at Waste Management.

Before disposal, all trimmings should be removed from real Christmas trees and residents should check local regulations regarding tree composting, since rules can vary by city.

For broken decorations and non-functioning Christmas lights, Waste Management advises that these should go into the garbage and not recycling bins, but they should be bound up together.

The company spokesperson says there are options for drop-off recycling for certain items, such as lights, but if that’s not an option, the trash is where it should go.

Waste Management encourages reusing or fixing lights if possible to minimize waste.

Cups used for holiday drinks, such as paper or plastic polypropylene cups, can be recycled, but they must be cleaned thoroughly first.

Remnants, lids and straws should be removed before placing them into recycling bins. Cardboard recycling is also critical during this period.

People are reminded to flatten cardboard boxes to maximize recycling bin space and facilitate easier sorting. Cardboard that is not flattened is harder to process, and cardboard soaked in the rain cannot be recycled, says Seweryniak.

She added that paper is also a major waste item to come out of the holiday season.

“If it’s just paper wrapping paper, that’s ok to go in the recycling bin. If you notice any foil glitter sparkles that kind of thing that wrapping paper must go into the garbage. Or if you’re able to save and preserve that wrapping paper it’s recommended you re-use it next year.”

Wind and rain can complicate the situation, so it is best to keep excess cardboard inside until it can be properly disposed of.

Wrapping paper presents a mixed bag; plain paper wrapping can be recycled, but wrapping with foil, glitter, or sparkles must be discarded in the garbage.

Waste Management encourages residents to save or reuse wrapping paper when possible.

Waste Management urges residents to be proactive about waste disposal during the holiday season.

Proper sorting and disposal will ensure that more materials are recycled effectively.

