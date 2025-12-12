Holiday fun in full swing: Boat parade, Jingle Jam, Christmas lights, and more!

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

We’ve hit the halfway point of the holiday season, and the fun is showing no signs of slowing down.

Free holiday events in Seattle

There are a couple of free holiday events to check out this weekend, including the Seattle Christmas Boat Parade. Decorated boats will be hitting the water at Fremont Tug Boats, east of the Aurora Bridge, and end at Morrison’s Fuel Dock. You’ll have a great view from Gas Works Park of the entire parade, which starts at 7 p.m., or you could check out the Official Onshore Viewing Party. It’s not just a parade — it is also a holiday toy and charity drive for Seattle Children’s Hospital. You can drop off toys at Fisheries Supply on Northlake Way.

At Freeway Park Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., there’s a free holiday party called Twinkle Twinkle. Here you will find free hot cocoa and s’mores, fires to warm up by, seasonal crafts, and an opportunity to donate winter clothes. There will also be carols from The Dickens Carolers to enjoy as you spend a couple of hours with friends and family.

Luminaries will light the way in Green Lake during Pathway of Lights. Not only will there be thousands of lights to enjoy, but there will also be free treats to enjoy, live music from local schools and community groups, and if the weather holds, hot air balloons. Near the stages that will be providing the music, you will also find drop-off centers for the food drive for FamilyWorks.

Choirs, light displays, and art

Songs celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and even the winter solstice will be part of the set list during Holiday Jingle Jam in Ballard. There will be choirs and soloists, plus plenty of chances to sing along at this family-friendly event. The Holiday Jingle Jam is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living Ballard.

In Shoreline, the Shorelights continue to bring the free family fun near Shoreline City Hall. There are multiple displays of lights and trees that will light up your weekend. There are also food trucks and live music to keep the fun going. Shorelights runs through January.

A new art installation begins in Ballard this weekend at The Vestibule. It’s called The Game Show, and according to the event page, it aims to answer a couple of questions: when is a game art? Is art a game, and what can we learn through play? You will be able to find the answers to those questions as 30 artists have created a variety of pieces that include cards, role-playing, videos, and virtual reality.

Where to watch Seattle sports

The Seattle Kraken are taking on the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 5 p.m. Also on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks continue their quest for the top spot in the NFC West, taking on the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff from Lumen Field is 1:25 p.m. Also happening on Sunday is the Jingle Bell Run at Gas Works Park.

