Hit-and-run suspect flees after crash, blocks express lane on I-5 at Mercer Street

SEATTLE — Troopers with the Washington State Patrol are looking for a suspect who caused a crash on Interstate 5 south of Mercer Street in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood and then left the scene Tuesday morning.
Trooper Rick Johnson said the two-car hit-and-run crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the car that caused the crash left the scene. The driver of the second car had non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
Troopers are currently looking for the driver who caused the crash.
Emergency responding crews arrived around 7:45 a.m. and cleared the crash scene, but one southbound express lane remained blocked as of 8 a.m.
The public is asked to prepare for delays and plan an alternative route.
There is no further information to provide at this time.
