Hit-and-run driver arrested after chase near Sequim

SEQIUM, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says a driver sped away from the scene of a crash on Friday morning in Sequim.

Deputies responded to the crash at around 8:40 a.m. on the Old Olympic Highway near Elizabeth Lane.

The victim reported that they were rear-ended at a stop sign and the causing driver left the area.

No injuries were reported and the victim told deputies they were hit by a blue Jeep Cherokee being driven by a man wearing headphones, CCSO said.

A Sequim police officer later found the Jeep and started a pursuit with the help of Clallam County deputies.

The chase went for about six miles with the suspect driving recklessly and authorities used a PIT maneuver to stop driver.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old man and booked him into the Clallam County Jail, facing charges of hit-and-run and attempting to elude police.

