Historic flooding: Pierce County evacuations

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — KIRO 7 is keeping a close eye on the incoming evacuation orders for people across Washington. Right now, our state is experiencing record flooding and is under a state of emergency.

Conditions are changing rapidly. As of 10:30 a.m. on December 11, here is a look at the evacuations in Pierce County.

Puyallup

The Puyallup Police Department is strongly advising that anyone who lives near the Puyallup River should evacuate.

The following roads are closed:

North Levee Road – under the N Meridian Ave bridge

4th Street Northeast – under the N Meridian Ave bridge

11th Street Northwest – north of River Road

The Riverwalk Trail is still closed until further notice. With Public Works crews, we are continuing to monitor conditions throughout the City.

Police are working closely with the public works crews to monitor conditions throughout the city.

The emergency management division has set up a call center for anyone with questions. Call (253) 864-4170.

Orting

On December 10, people living in the area of Williams Boulevard Northwest, Mellinger Avenue Northwest, and Stone Street Northwest were told to evacuate immediately. According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, they were placed under a Level 3 Evacuation Order.

People living in the following areas were placed under a Level 2 Evacuation Order, meaning they need to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice:

Those who live near the High Cedars Golf Course

South of the Puyallup River near 150th Avenue East

188th Street East

184th Street East

176th Street East

168th Street East

Off Pioneer Way East

177th Street East

Patterson Road East

The evacuation map, which the city will update regularly, can be viewed here.

Sumner

People who live near the White River are currently under a Level 1 Evacuation Warning, which means they should be prepared to evacuate and start packing their bags.

The following roads are closed, according to the city’s website: * The Stewart Road Bridge is closed. * Houston Road is closed at Valley Avenue/Cannery Way. * The full length of the Sumner Link Trail is closed. * State Street is closed where it crosses under State Route 410.

Sandbags are available at our current Public Works Operations Facility, if you’d like to come pick some up. Come to 4711 142nd Ave

For the latest updates from the city, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group