Historic flooding forces Kent to cancel Christmas Rush Run for the first time in 40 years

The City of Kent has officially canceled its annual Christmas Rush 5K/10K due to flooding levels of nearby rivers.

According to the event planners, water is flowing onto the route itself. It is the first time the run has been canceled in 43 years.

“Please know that considerable time was spent evaluating this problem, considering options and alternatives before making this unprecedented decision, but in the interest of 800+ participants and staff safety, there are no other viable options,” the event stated.

An email was sent to all registered participants regarding refund information. The event was expected to start at 9:50 a.m. for the 10K, and 10 a.m. for the 5K, with both events wrapping up around noon.

13 rivers at Flood Phase 3, 4

Seven rivers are currently at Flood Phase 4, the highest and most dangerous warning phase.

The Snoqualmie River reached Flood Phase 4 at 5 a.m. Tuesday, King County reported.

“The river is expected to rise to a crest of 60.0 feet [Thursday] afternoon,” officials stated. “It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning.”

Phase 4 means residential areas could experience “dangerously high velocities and flooding of homes,” officials wrote. Additional roads that could overtop are Moon Valley Road S.E., S.E. David Powell Road, most of Neal Road S.E., SR 202 upstream of Fall City, W. River Road, S.E. 19th Way, portions of Fall City-Carnation Road S.E. (SR 203), N.E. 16th Street, N.E. 100th Street, N.E. 124th Street, N.E. 138th Street, N.E. Woodinville-Duvall Road, and 288th Ave N.E.

“The Snoqualmie River will cause major flooding from the town of Snoqualmie downstream through Fall City, inundating most of the farmland in the flood plain, some residential areas, and many roads,” officials stated.

The Skykomish River also reached Flood Phase 4, with possible riverbank erosion and flood debris. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the river remains in Flood Phase 4.

“The Skykomish River will cause severe, near-record flooding from Index downstream to Monroe,” officials stated. “The river will flood many homes, cover much of the farmland, close most roads, and overtop most dikes.”

In addition to the Snoqualmie and Skykomish rivers, the Cedar River, the Cowlitz River, the Skagit River, the Snohomish River, and the Yakima River are currently at Phase 4 flooding levels.

“At 33.0 feet, the Snohomish River will cause severe near-record flooding,” officials stated. “Flood waters will likely overtop levees with major levee damage possible.”

Additionally, the Skagit River is expected to set new flooding records.

The Chehalis River, the Green River, the Naches River, the Wenatchee River, the White River, and the Yakima River at Parker are all at Phase 3 flooding.

