Historic December flooding triggers Level 5 Red Cross emergency across WA

A series of warm, soaking atmospheric rain events swamped Western Washington and the Cascades during the period of December 8-December 18, 2025. The Cascades received between 10 and 20 inches of rain and, in some locations in Snohomish and Skagit counties, nearly 25 inches during this period.

Widespread flooding displaced families from dozens of communities just as the holiday season was approaching. The American Red Cross jumped into action to provide shelter, warm meals, and compassionate support at this moment of great need for these families and their pets.

Red Cross authorities recently released details about their response. For instance, the Red Cross response was a Level 5, the highest level nationwide. Hundreds of Red Cross relief workers from across the country and local communities mobilized, most involving volunteers and nearly half from Washington.

Shelters opened across WA to support families

Several dozen shelters were opened within a matter of hours after flooding started. Essentially, the Red Cross opened a Fortune 500 company in that short time. Shelters opened from Whatcom County south to Lewis County, and east of the Cascades, including Ellensburg, and as far east as the Tri-Cities. Red Cross partners, such as places of worship, schools, and other locations, offered these shelters.

Shelters remained open well after the flood waters receded, providing support until families could begin their recovery. The final shelter in Packwood along the upper Cowlitz River closed just last week.

During this response, more than 3,000 overnight stays statewide were provided, furnishing thousands of nights for those displaced, with safety, heat, and a place to go during this period of great uncertainty.

Nearly 30,000 meals and snacks were served or distributed. In addition, more than 9,000 clean-up kits were distributed, giving displaced residents a key element to begin their recovery.

Ten counties were declared a disaster area by local authorities and the state of Washington, encompassing areas on both sides of the Cascades. The Red Cross supported around 1,750 households in those 10 counties.

When the heavy rainfall started, the mountains had little snowpack, and with snow levels well above 6,000 feet, the rain simply ran off into rivers and streams, resulting in widespread flooding. More than 20 rivers on both sides of the Cascades soared over flood stage, with a few exceeding previous all-time flood levels, such as the Snohomish River at Snohomish.

The North Sound region, from Whatcom to Snohomish counties, was the hardest hit, where the Red Cross focused its greatest amount of response and support. As Red Cross NW Region Executive Director Alex Newman put it, “Our area was ground zero.”

Red Cross authorities described the response and mobilization as what the national mission with local impact looks like. Local community officials, partners, and elected officials also came together to support Red Cross’ efforts. Such strong ties helped fuel lifesaving work and begin the process of getting displaced people back on their feet.

