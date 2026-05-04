Hiker rescued after falling 40 feet at Seattle’s Discovery Park

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department rescued a 19-year-old hiker over the weekend after the hiker fell 40 feet and became stuck.

It happened at Discovery Park on Sunday afternoon.

The person had minor injuries and couldn’t get down on his own.

Firefighters broke up into three groups: some positioned themselves at the top of the hill, others along the trail, and the third group organized on the beach below the cliff.

Some used machetes and chainsaws to get through the dense brush to get to the hiker. Then, they created a rope system and used a basket to lower him down to the beach.

The rescue took almost two hours.

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