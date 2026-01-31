Highway repairs cut off Mt. Baker Ski Resort access starting Monday

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Skiers and snowboarders have been dealt a dismal year at local ski resorts with a late start due to a lack of snow.

Add to this a near-record dry spell in January, which has only encumbered the winter season, and now more bad news for those in the North Cascades.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 2, snow enthusiasts won’t have access to the Mt. Baker ski lodge in Whatcom County for five consecutive days.

WSDOT plans repairs to SR 542

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plans to repair extensive damage on State Route 542 (SR 542) that occurred during December’s historic storms, which flooded and eroded sections of the highway. The necessary repairs will shut down the highway near O’Keefe Creek at milepost 43, roughly 10 miles west of Mt. Baker ski lodge.

During the week-long closure, WSDOT contractors will repair culverts, rebuild the roadbed, repave, paint lane striping, and repair guardrails.

The highway will close Monday, Feb. 2, at 6 a.m. Work is expected to wrap up Friday, Feb. 6, with access to Mt. Baker ski lodge resuming Saturday, Feb. 7.

©2026 Cox Media Group