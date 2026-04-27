Highways reopen after weekend construction closures

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews wrapped up construction projects early Monday morning after a weekend of closures on two busy corridors.

Eastbound SR 18 closure

WSDOT crews have partially reopened State Route 18 after all eastbound lanes were closed between Issaquah-Hobart Road and I-90 through the weekend, so that crews could reinstall guardrail, curbing, and stormwater drains through Thursday, April 30.

One lane will remain closed until Thursday, 4/30, while crews continue this phase of work. Travelers should continue to expect delays.

This is all part of the I-90 - SR 18 Interchange Improvements project.

UPDATE 4/27 5am: Crews have partially reopened EB SR 18. As a reminder we will have one lane closed until Thursday, 4/30 while crews continue this phase of work. Travelers should continue to expect delays. https://t.co/5AK7kcps9e — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 27, 2026

Southbound I-405 closure

In Renton, crews closed southbound I-405 between SR 169 and SR 167 to install drainage, replace concrete pavement panels, and pave the roadway as part of the ongoing widening and toll lanes project.

By 3:45 a.m. Monday, the highway, along with several ramps that had closed during construction, all reopened.

SB I-405 reopens as of 345 am in time for the Monday (4/27) morning commute. https://t.co/iQtWKWsXPo — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 27, 2026

Southbound 167 Lane Reduction

In Puyallup, construction of the future state route 167 will require several weekends where only one of two lanes on southbound SR 167 will be open.

One lane of southbound 167 was closed through the weekend, from Milwaukee Avenue East to North Meridian Avenue. One lane stayed open, with everything set to open back up by 5 a.m. Monday morning. Similar closures are expected for the next two weekends.

SR 520 Closure

State Route 520 underwent two nightly closures of the bridge between Montlake Boulevard and I-5.

SR 520 was closed in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday morning. It closed again at 11 p.m. on Sunday and was set to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews used the closure to relocate utilities across the bridge, as well as perform other general maintenance of the roadway.

During this time, all westbound SR 520 traffic coming across Lake Washington was directed to exit at either Lake Washington Boulevard or Montlake Boulevard. Traffic from I-5 wanting to access eastbound SR 520 was directed to use alternate routes.

Plan ahead! SR 520 closes overnight (between I-5 and Montlake) in both directions Saturday (9 PM to 9 AM) and Sunday (11 PM to 5 AM).



All lanes + ramps closed during these hours. Closure includes only the portion between I-5 and Montlake.



Details🔗https://t.co/kk2VP08zZn pic.twitter.com/Hx3q8UrnhC — SR 520 (@wsdot_520) April 24, 2026

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