Highway 2 fully reopens through Tumwater Canyon after nearly 2 months of repairs

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

U.S. Highway 2 was fully reopened through Tumwater Canyon on Tuesday after nearly two months of closures due to storm and flood-related damage.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Highway 2 was reopened to traffic, restoring direct cross-state access between Skykomish and Leavenworth, according to the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce (LCC).

Crews finish Highway 2 repairs 1 month ahead of schedule

The Highway 2 closure in Tumwater Canyon initially began in early December 2025 after the historic flooding caused significant roadway damage.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews worked to complete emergency repairs and debris removal, finishing the project roughly one month ahead of schedule.

“We’re excited to welcome travelers back to Leavenworth via a fully reopened Highway 2, and for the huge boost of optimism and relief it brings to the region,” said Troy Campbell, Executive Director of the LCC. “This route is a lifeline for our community, and the Leavenworth Chamber and business community extend our heartfelt thanks to WSDOT for working so hard to get the highway open a month earlier than expected.”

The Highway 2 reopening aligns with the Feb. 14 grand opening of the new Leavenworth Willkommen (Welcome) Center at 645 Front Street in downtown.

“Reflecting Leavenworth’s character, values, and sense of place, the new Willkommen Center will better meet growing demand for in-person visitor services in Leavenworth, particularly now that the highway is fully open,” LCC stated.

Before travelers plan a visit, they are encouraged to check current mountain pass conditions on the WSDOT website before heading over for winter.

For any up-to-date information, visit the Leavenworth Travel Advisories resource page. For a real-time look at the latest conditions in Leavenworth, check out the Visit Leavenworth live YouTube cameras.

