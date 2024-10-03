Highline Public Schools partially restores digital network after possible cyberattack

SEATTLE, Wash. — Almost one month after a possible cyberattack, Highline Public Schools says it has partially restored its digital network.

“We want to be clear, this incident involved our digital network, and not the physical safety of our facilities. Student safety measures remain in place,” the district wrote on its website Wednesday.

According to a news release, the district detected unauthorized activity on their technology system on September 8.

The investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

No word on when the networks will be fully restored.

