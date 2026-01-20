High-end Seahawks tickets top $10K for NFC Championship game

SEATTLE — Playoff tickets for the NFC Conference Championship featuring the Seattle Seahawks v. the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon are fetching some high prices, with certain tickets listed at more than $10,000.

As with all sporting events, seats are available at a wide range of prices depending on their proximity to the action.

The search for a quality, low-priced ticket ends here, as a comprehensive guide to Seahawks playoff tickets is provided below.

Where is the best place to purchase a Seahawks ticket?

Recently, after-market ticket sellers have been under scrutiny for selling their playoff tickets to visiting fan bases. Many season ticket holders received emails from the organization that indicated their season tickets could be “impacted” for the 2026-27 season.

As always, tickets to the game are subject to change, as most ticketing apps utilize “Smart Pricing,” which automatically adjusts ticket prices based on demand, supply, and other various factors.

Purchasing tickets on GameTime

The lowest single-ticket price on GameTime can be purchased for as low as $929, seated in the corner of the 300-level at the south endzone.

Fans looking to purchase a set of four tickets can secure a group of seats in the 300-level along the south endzone for as low as $893 per ticket.

The most expensive seat in Lumen Field on Sunday can be found in the Club seats, in Row A near the 50-yard line, with a single ticket costing nearly $8,000.

Best seats on StubHub

The most affordable ticket on StubHub is listed for $775 in the 300-level of the south end zone. StubHub deemed this offer as an “amazing” value with an 8.9/10 rating. The next-best single-person ticket available on Stubhub is priced at $1,024.

Additionally, a set of four tickets in a similar area of the 300-level can be purchased for $972 per seat.

The most expensive seat on StubHub to see the Seahawks on Sunday is in the 200-level, across from the 50-yard line, with a single ticket fetching more than $10,000.

Playoff tickets provided by SeatGeek

SeatGeek’s cheapest single ticket is priced at $876, seated in the 300-level of the north end zone. SeatGeek labeled this seat as a 10/10, “Amazing” deal.

A group of four tickets to the game on SeatGeek is listed for $971 in the 300-level near the south end zone.

The most expensive ticket available on SeatGeek is in the 100-level, directly across from the 50-yard line, priced at more than $8,000.

Weighing out the options

As for grabbing a seat to watch Sunday’s game alone, StubHub provides the lowest price of the three, just below $800.

For a group of four, GameTime is the best option among the three ticketing applications for fans looking to save on bulk purchases.

Fans who wish to splurge on a night out at Lumen Field can find the cheapest, high-quality seat in the park on GameTime with an amazing view of the action for just less than $8,000.

All ticket prices are subject to change. Price information is up to date as of 12 p.m. Jan. 19.

Follow Jason Sutich on X.

