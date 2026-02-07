“He’s a menace,” Bothell man sentenced for 2024 murder

A former Bothell City Councilmember was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison Friday in the death of 20-year-old Liliya Guyvoronsky, who was found dead in her Seattle home in April 2024.

It was an emotional day in court as family and friends faced James McNeal on Friday, who was convicted of manslaughter and assault in Guyvoronsky’s death.

Fighting back tears, Alena Guyvoronsky faced the man responsible for her daughter’s death.

“It is the loss of a daughter, of a family member, and the future that was taken from us,” Alena Guyvoronsky, Liliya’s mother, said in court.

Despite her grief, Alena offered words of forgiveness. “I do not hate you,” she told McNeal.

But she also spoke directly to McNeal about his actions, saying: “You sat across from a 20-year-old and started to look — to fulfill your own desires. You did not value her as a human being. You took advantage of her mental health.”

Court documents show McNeal and Liliya had been dating on and off in early 2024 but had just broken up before she was killed.

Close friends of Liliya described the devastating impact of her loss.

“I am devastated by the gruesome murder of my friend. Lily was my best friend and my soul sister,” said Madison Darner, one of Liliya’s friends.

Nicole Louise, another friend, said: “Lily’s murder has been a shock, like a never-ending series of earthquakes with surging aftershocks.”

Several of Liliya’s friends expressed frustration with the sentence McNeal received.

“No amount of sentencing could outweigh the outcome of what he did,” one friend said.

Another added: “I think some things are unforgivable. I think he is a threat to women, a threat to society and he’s a menace.”

Loved ones remembered Liliya as a kind, driven and independent young woman whose life was cut short.

Her sister, Julia Guyvoronsky, spoke about the permanent void left by Liliya’s absence.

“She is my sister. My family and I will never be the same — reminded every day of her absence. An empty seat at the dinner table, photos in our home, and countless other quiet moments. Something we will live with forever,” Julia said.

McNeal’s Final Statement

Before being led in handcuffs, McNeal spoke for the last time.

“I want to convey my deepest apologies to the community, my children, my family, and the Guyvoronsky family. I’ve been filled with regret, remorse, and shame every day,” McNeal said.

McNeal has been sentenced to 125 months, just over 10 years, after being convicted of manslaughter and assault.

