Here’s what will replace Heritage Distilling Co. in downtown Gig Harbor

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A new business will take over the downtown Gig Harbor building formerly occupied by Heritage Distilling Co.

The owners of MORSO, Trish Huff and Nick Hosea, are taking over the space with a deli, bakery, and market.

It’ll be called THE MIDWAY.

Huff and Hosea say it’ll be rooted in what they love most: healthy eating, thoughtful food made with intention, and genuine community connection.

“We believe it will be a welcoming place for all ages — a go-to stop for locals and visitors alike,” they shared online.

THE MIDWAY will open in early summer 2026.

It’s not the only change coming to downtown Gig Harbor. The news comes the same week that Anthony’s announced it’ll be purchasing the Tides Tavern. The ownership group assured that it would be keeping staff and the menu that customers have grown to love.

