Help Seattle police ID 2 suspects accused of stealing $130k in luxury products from Queen Anne home

SEATTLE — Seattle police have released surveillance footage of two people they say broke into a Queen Anne home last month and stole around $130,000 worth of luxury clothing and accessories.

The burglary happened at a home on West McGraw Street in Queen Anne on Feb. 19.

According to police, the victim returned home around 3:30 p.m. and found a package at her front door and the door wide open.

Responding officers saw damage to the front door and lock, and inside the home, saw drawers open and things scattered around.

It appears that the suspect or suspects entered the home and stole “high-end purses, jewelry, and other property,” according to SPD.

Detectives are investigating whether this was a targeted burglary.

One of the suspects is described as having a thin build and was wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black and white sneakers. The other suspect has a stocky build, and was wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, and black and white sneakers.

Police are also working to identify two vehicles believed to be involved.

One is a white Subaru Outback with no license plates. The other is a white Dodge Challenger with no license plates; black vinyl wraps on the trunk and hood with blacked-out wheels.

If you have any information on their identity, call 911 or email spd5977@seattle.gov with tips and reference incident #2026-48493.

©2026 Cox Media Group