Help police ID 2 women who used ‘slight of hand’ tricks to steal $10k worth of jewelry in WA, OR

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Crime Stoppers and several police agencies across Washington and Oregon are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women who used “slight of hand” tricks to steal nearly $10,000 worth of jewelry.

According to Lakewood Police, the two women have hit Lakewood, Lynnwood and Portland Zales stores.

On May 31, police say they stole a $9,500 necklace at the Zales in the Alderwood Mall. That same day, they made their way down the I-5 corridor and used “slight of hand” tactics to short an employee out of $400 for a dress.

According to KPTV in Oregon, the pair stole a gold coin worth thousands of dollars from a southeast Portland shop.

If you have any information on who they are, call Lynnwood investigators at 425-670-5628.

