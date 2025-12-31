Help Pierce Co. deputies ID a festive road-rage suspect accused of hitting window with scissors

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say tailgated another driver, flipped them off and used scissors to crack that driver’s window.

The road rage incident happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the South Hill neighborhood.

The victim reported the suspect was aggressive while she drove the speed limit.

After the suspect passed the victim, the victim admitted to throwing a water bottle at the suspect’s car.

The suspect car stops, and a passenger gets out and uses scissors to crack the victim’s window before throwing the scissors at the victim’s car and leaving the scene, according to deputies.

If you recognize the woman, call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (253) 287-4455.

“Never participate in road rage, never pull over to engage with the other party, and get away if you can or drive to a nearby police station to report,” the sheriff’s office said.

