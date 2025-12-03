Help local families during the KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive

The need is greater than ever this year, and we need your help to make a BIG difference for local kids! Donate a new, unwrapped toy to the KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive, benefitting The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots. Toys will be distributed to deserving local children and families by the Salvation Army and other local non-profit agencies.

On Wednesday, we got a look at thousands of toys piling up at a Kent warehouse ready to be given away. Several hundred boxes were filled with toys sorted by age group.

The toy drive, a community effort, relies on donations from individuals, businesses, and non-profits to gather toys for families in need during the holiday season.

“You actually get to see what impact it has on the community,” said Sgt Vanesa Ceballos with the United States Marine Corps and Toys for Tots. She’s involved in sorting and distributing the toys.

Sgt Ceballos, along with her son Sebastian, play a crucial role in the toy drive, ensuring toys are sorted and distributed to families in need. Sebastian contributes by collecting toys from his classmates, making it a family affair.

Ceballos expressed that while it can be hard work, it’s also truly heartwarming noting the joy it brings to families during the holiday season.

As the toy drive concludes over the next few days, families will soon receive the toys, bringing holiday cheer to children across the community.

Drop off your donation at any Albert Lee Appliance, or at any of our many partner locations.

