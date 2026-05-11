Help Bellingham name its newest neighborhood park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham is getting a new park – and the city wants your help choosing a name.

The 29-acre property is in the King Mountain neighborhood, located on East Bakerview Road between Deemer Road and James Street.

It features about 9 acres of cleared hayfields, bisected by a creek, and 20 acres of forest and wetlands. 3.5 acres will be utilized for housing.

According to the website, city leaders want a name that reflects the neighborhood’s values, character, and needs. The park cannot be named after a living person, nor a dead person, nor an event unless ten years have elapsed since death or occurrence.

Submissions are accepted until May 28. You can submit your ideas by clicking here. Some suggestions include: Komocoho Commons, Bakerwood, and Telegraph Trail Park.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will then make a name recommendation for the city council to consider this summer. The design and construction phase would begin in 2027 or 2028.

Bellingham currently has over 40 parks.

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