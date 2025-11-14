Heavy rains cause landslide near apartment in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood

SEATTLE — — Crews are working to clean up a landslide in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood above Elliott Avenue.

Seattle Fire Department says the rain started to chip away at the hole under an apartment building around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Crews have removed debris from nearby drains and have turned the scene over to the Seattle Department of Construction & Inspections (SDCI) and Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) to evaluate the building for any structural compromise.

No one was hurt.

Raven Rivera, who lives just a few feet away from where the landslide occurred, said she had considered landslides before, but this event made it real.

“We’re kind of concerned about that, but we didn’t really think much of it,” Rivera said. “Because nothing has happened yet, until now.”

KIRO 7 spoke to someone who lives in the building. He says this isn’t the first time he’s seen this.

The City of Seattle says residents were instructed not to use the west-side walkway until temporary stabilization is in place, based on a Geotechnical Engineer’s assessment.

“While we don’t know the exact cause of this particular landslide, it’s a good reminder for property owners on steep hillsides to conduct routine inspections during the wet season for signs of erosion and to ensure drainage systems are functioning. Large cracks in the soil or newly leaning trees are signs of soil movement which could cause a slide. If a landslide damages your property, leave the premises and call 911,” the city says.

The city also recommends you direct stormwater drainage systems away from steep slope areas, perform periodic inspections of your property before and after storms, check retaining wall drainage systems, and shut off irrigation systems during storms. Make sure you also keep fill and yard waste (including logs) off slopes and leave stumps and roots in the ground on slopes.

The city has more on what not to do here.

Is your area at risk of a landslide? You can check here on the city’s map.

