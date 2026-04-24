Heated socks sold at Costco recalled following reports of severe burns

Costco is recalling heated socks it sold after multiple people reported suffering “severe burns.”

The product, 32 Degrees Heated Socks, uses a rechargeable battery pack to provide electric heat to your feet. More than 200,000 were sold nationwide, both online and in stores, between August 2025 and March 2026.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 14 customers reported heat-related incidents, including 13 suffering from first- or second-degree burns.

“When worn during high-intensity activities that generate a combination of heat, excessive friction, moisture, and pressure, the socks can pose an injury hazard, including burns,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission stated.

The product comes from David Peyser Sportswear and was manufactured in China.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the heated socks and return them to Costco for a full refund,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission added.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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