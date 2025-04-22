Hearing both sides of the gas tax debate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state lawmakers heard passionate testimony Tuesday about the bill that would raise the gas tax and create other taxes across the state.

Senate Bill 5801 would raise the $0.494 per gallon gas tax by $0.06 per gallon next year, then ‘index’ a two percent increase each year in an effort to keep up with inflation. The gas tax last increased in 2016, according to the Federal Transportation Commission. It’s estimated to generate $3.205 billion over six years.

“This would be a great opportunity to jump in on the preservation side. This will save tens of millions of dollars each year if we can get on [road projects] and get them going before they get worse,” testified Billy Wallace with the Washington and Northern Idaho District Council of Laborers.

The bill would also create a tax on ‘luxury’ cars over the cost of $100,000, as well as other luxury vehicles such as boats, non-commercial aircraft, and motor vehicles that cost $500,000. It would also increase electric vehicle registration fees, registration fees for all cars, driver’s license fees, tire fees, and large events with over 20,000 attendees.

“Please, be nice to the middle class,” said Kenny, who says high gas prices strain what he can provide for his family. “It’s hard enough with inflation and everything else going on in this world. Please be nice to us, please.”

The House Transportation Committee will vote to send the bill to the full House Wednesday morning. The Senate has already passed the bill.

